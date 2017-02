DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak forced the partial closure of a Doral street, Monday afternoon.

The southbound lanes of Northwest 97th Avenue, from 41st to 33rd Street, have been closed due to a gas leak.

Officials are on the scene working to repair the leak.

It is unclear when the repairs will be completed.

