South Miami street named after WWII veteran

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A World War II veteran is being honored by the City of South Miami for his service.

Retired Army Sgt. Mitchel Chockla served in World War II and said he was one of the first to call South Miami home. Now the city is renaming the street he lives on after him.

“We have designated Southwest 63rd Court, between Southwest 64th Street and Southwest 66th Street, as Mitchel Chockla Court,” said Bob Welsh, Vice Mayor of South Miami.

Since 1951, the decorated veteran and his family have called the street in South Miami home.

“Mr. Chockla received two bronze stars, a Purple Heart and the French Legion of Honor, among other awards,” Welsh said.

Now having a street in his own community named after him is another accomplishment that can be added to the already impressive list.

“My grandchildren, my great grandchildren and their children are gonna know that their great, great, great, great grandfather has a street named after him,” said Barbara Chockla Woodward.

The 97-year-old feels humbled by all of the attention.

“It’s embarrassing,” said Mitchel Chockla. “In a way, I didn’t expect all of this, but it all went together well, thanks to my daughter and all those who cooperated with her. I’m eternally grateful.”

During the ceremony, Chockla also got to take a stroll down his very own street.

“If need be, I’ll come out here every morning with a brush and shine it off, my sign,” Chockla said.

Friends, neighbors and even politicians who attended the event said the street naming couldn’t have happened to a more deserving citizen.

“On behalf of South Miami, thank you, sir, for your service,” said South Miami Commissioner Gabriel Edmond. “You are an American hero.”

Woodward became emotional during the ceremony. “He’s not only my dad, he’s my hero,” she said, “and I thank you for everything, Daddy.”

After his military service, Chockla worked at the post office for 35 years. In 1980, his route included the street that’s now named after him.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.