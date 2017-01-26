South Miami Senior High teacher named ‘Teacher of the Year’

(WSVN) - South Miami Senior High School teacher Rodolfo “Rudy” Diaz is the Miami-Dade Public Schools Teacher of the Year for 2016.

MDCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho honored him and other teachers at Thursday night’s awards dinner.

Diaz beat out more than 18,000 educators, and will vie for the state title this summer.

For nearly 30 years, Diaz has used his experience as a former editor and producer to teach his students about TV production.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.