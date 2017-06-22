South Miami police rescue unconscious toddler

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - South Miami Police officers rescued a toddler found unconscious by her parents in her pool.

“I’ve only been on for three years, but I’ve seen a lot,” said South Miami Police Officer Adriane Celaya.

Footage from Celaya’s bodycam showed the rescue made on Memorial Day.

“Ran through the garage, pretty much jumped over one of the cars. Jumped up the stairs…” said Celaya.

The child’s mother could be heard yelling “Mommy’s here!” as the officers tried to revive the child.

“Your heart drops, first of all,” said Officer Alex Hechavarria, who was on the scene along with another officer. “Then you start thinking about training, a child, how many breaths, how many compressions.”

The rescue was personal to Celaya, who has a 2-year-old son.

She said, “I did CPR on a 90-year-old lady who passed away. To go from doing CPR on 2-year-old and see her live, I went home and cried to my baby.”

The toddler was hospitalized for several days before she recovered and was released.

“I’m getting ready to retire. Hopefully she’ll have a picture of me, and her mom and dad will show them in the future and say ‘Look, these are the police officers that saved your life,'” said Hechavarria.

“If anything were to ever happen, I would hope that they will do the same thing for my child that we did for her,” said Celaya. “Try there hardest.”

The toddler had been on the ground for several minutes before she finally gained consciousness.

“You know, you’re giving her the breath of life,” said Hechavarria.

