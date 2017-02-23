South Miami 12th-grader becomes finalist for Google logo competition

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The artwork of a South Florida high school student may soon be part of the famous Google logo on its home page.

Thursday’s student assembly seemed like an everyday occurrence for the students at South Miami Senior High School, but it was actually a big surprise for 12th-grader Betty Fonseca.

“If you would help me give a big congratulations to miss Betty Fonseca,” said a Google representative.

Google representatives announced Fonseca as one of 53 winners in its ninth Doodle 4 Google competition.

“I was hoping for the best,” Fonseca said. “I didn’t think I was going to get the Florida win.”

The contest asked students in kindergarten through 12th-grade to redesign the Google logo to go with this year’s theme: “What I see for the future.”

Because Fonseca is a senior, her doodle was inspired by graduation.

“They’re all women because in a lot of second and third world countries, a lot of young women aren’t encouraged to pursue their education,” she said.

The Google website is one of the most, if not the most, visited website around the world with millions of eyes seeing the home page everyday.

“I want to inspire not only girls that are graduating but also younger girls,” Fonseca said. “I just want this to inspire, I want this to inspire women.”

Fonseca’s fellow classmates, teachers and students supported her all the way to the end.

“She’s always been a go-getter,” teacher Lizzie Hunter said. “She took it upon herself to apply. I believe she’s been doing this since her freshman year and she finally got her big shot.”

“We got a great student, who is extremely artistic, who was able to design something with an actual meaning, not just art,” Principal Gilberto Ponce said. “It has a meaning behind it.”

With graduation right around the corner, Fonseca already has big goals for her future.

“The first place is Pixar, second is Disney, then Google, then illustration,” she said. “But working for Google, Google has changed the world, it would be an honor to work for them.”

Google will announce its top five finalists in a couple of weeks, before announcing the winner on March 31. The winner’s doodle will go live on the website that day.

The winner also receives a $30,000 college scholarship.

