South Floridians take in rare solar eclipse

MIAMI (WSVN) - As a total solar eclipse darkens entire portions of the United States, South Floridians are enjoying a chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime celestial sight.

Parts of 14 states will be in the path of totality, meaning total darkness, as the moon completely covers the sun. The 70-mile wide path will start as far west as Oregon at 1:19 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, then head to America’s heartland — Lincoln, Nebraska — at 2:02 p.m. before ending at Charleston, South Carolina, at 2:46 p.m.

Miami began to experience a partial eclipse starting at 1:26 p.m. At its peak, the moon will cover 78 percent of the sun, at around 2:58 p.m.

“From Miami, we’re going to see about 80 percent coverage,” said Frost Museum’s Director of Technology and Youth Development, Lindsay Bartholomew. “This is the first time in 99 years where the moon has passed in front of the sun all across the U.S.”

At the Frost Museum of Science in Downtown Miami, organizers are at capacity. “It’s going across the USA, all the way from the West Coast to the East Coast,” said Dr. Jorge Perez-Gallego, Science Curator of Astronomy at the Frost Museum. “Of course, with such an event of astronomical proportions, the museum will have a viewing party.”

Bartholomew said the museum will be taking advantage of this as a teaching moment. “We’ll have telescopes up on the roof, we’ll have telescopes down here on the ground level,” she said. “We’ll have a couple of activities for you to safely and directly look at the sun.”

Students, faculty and staff at higher learning institutions, from Broward College to Florida International University, also had the opportunity to experience the phenomenon in a special and safe way.

“I think it’s pretty cool that Broward College is actually having it here, so I don’t really have to go anywhere,” said Broward College student Claudy Derize. “I can just come up to the observatory and watch it.”

“We will have about 100 pairs of solar glasses that you can borrow and look at the sun with,” said Dr. James Webb, FIU astrophysics professor. “We will also have solar telescopes set up, so you can see through our telescopic view.”

Doctors advised spectators to avoid looking directly at the sun during the eclipse without wearing special eyewear. Regular sunglasses do not provide sufficient protection. For those who were not able to nab a pair of solar eclipse glasses, NASA published a do-it-yourself method here.

It’s going to take about an hour for the moon to move completely past the sun.

The historic event collides with the first day of school in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties. School officials have allowed students an excused absence because of it.

“I think an eclipse like this will catch people’s attention,” said Susan Barnette, the director at Buehler Planetarium and Observatory, “and hopefully, get them to appreciate science more. Not everyone is a science nerd, but everyone can be a science fan.”

