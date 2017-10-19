South Floridians inducted into Broward Eduction Foundation Hall of Fame

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A select group of community and educational leaders — all products of the Broward Public Schools system — received a high honor.

The Broward Education Foundation inducted seven South Floridians into their “Hall of Fame,” Thursday.

Among them was City Furniture CEO Keith Koenig and President and CEO of the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade Lisa Scott-Founds.

“Let’s praise the Lord for a good day, beautiful country, beautiful state, beautiful community and the greatest school system we can hope for,” said Koenig.

“To be included in this amazing list is truly humbling, and I’m so proud, and I’m so exicted about the stars. Wow, it’s gonna be very cool,” said Scott-Founds.

Each honoree was chosen for their significant achievements, work and outreach in the community.

