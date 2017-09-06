South Floridians flock to gas stations ahead of Hurricane Irma

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians continue to prepare for Hurricane Irma as plenty of gas stations have seen longer and longer lines.

Whether it be late at night or during the early morning hours, gas stations have been packed from Miami-Dade to Broward counties. Some gas stations around Fort Lauderdale even ran out of gas on Tuesday.

At the Raceway on State Road 84, drivers rushed to get every last drop of gas. “I was in line for a while, I made it here,” said a man. “If I can make it here, I have faith in the future.”

Some gas stations that have gasoline were reporting running out of unleaded, leaving drivers with only premium fuel. “Yeah, I gotta say, it’s quite a nuisance,” said another man. “I’m just getting some gas and I’m looking to get out of here as fast as possible.”

Not only is gasoline in high demand, as propane tanks have been selling out across several gas stations. At 24/7 Propane in Northwest Miami-Dade, people were seen taking home multiple propane tanks.

“I just got out of Broward General,” said a woman. “I said, ‘Let me go get the gas before I go before it’s all gone.'”

