NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Floridians came together to celebrate Israeli Independence Day, Sunday night.

More than 500 community leaders gathered at the Consulate General of Israel, near Northeast 151st Street and Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami.

The event brought together guests from a wide variety of business, cultural and religious backgrounds to honor the 69th anniversary of the country’s founding.

