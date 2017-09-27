South Florida works overtime for Puerto Rico relief effort

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Puerto Rico needs all the help it can get and South Florida has stepped in by collecting donations in Doral.

So many involved in this relief effort have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support in South Florida. Supplies set to head for Puerto Rico were loaded up on 18-wheelers at a Doral warehouse, Wednesday.

Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine is among those sponsoring the relief effort. “As we all know, Puerto Rico is experiencing a major crisis,” he said.

Thousands of pounds of supplies has already left from Opa-locka Executive Airport, Wednesday morning.

Levine and State Representative Robert Asencio met with the cargo plane on a separate flight.

“This is a call for help for everybody to do whatever they can to help Puerto Rico,” Levine said.

Supplies collected by several organizations were first sorted in Wynwood where volunteers have been working overtime. “We need more help,” said volunteer Mary Lu Galvez. “We need to get these out of here. We need to get these things packed.”

After they’re packed, donations go to Hecny Transportation in Doral.

Donors continue to charter flights like Operation Puerto Rico Care-Lift with an initial goal of about $10,000 and 5,000 pounds of aid.

“The generosity is so far beyond what we expected, what we received,” said 2C Creative owner Chris Sloan. “Ten times that amount.”

The group is working with donated flights from Spirit Airlines. “Those big yellow planes are like angels with wings,” Sloan said.

Countless companies, charitable organizations and volunteers continue to do what they can Wednesday to bring help to Puerto Rico. “The message has been sent out. The people of Puerto Rico need desperate help, and we’re gonna do everything we can to amplify that message,” Levine said.

More donations and volunteers are still needed. If you’d like to help, go to this link.

