South Florida woman fights off knife wielding intruder

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman said she was ambushed inside her own home and held at knifepoint.

Thirty-eight-year-old Maria has scars on her chest from what she said was a knife-wielding intruder.

The victim lives alone in her home along 129th Court and Southwest 51st in Southwest Miami-Dade. She said, via translator, that she came face-to-face with the intruder when she went to retrieve her laundry from the backyard, at around 1:30 p.m., Monday.

“When I came out to check, there was a man right there,” she said.

Maria screamed for help.

“I yelled, ‘Help!,'” she said. “I turned around, and that’s when he grabbed from the back with a knife, and he pushed me back and back.”

Fortunately, Maria studied self-defense in Chile and started to fight off the intruder.

“Of course, I was scared,” she said.

She elbowed the intruder and managed to thwart the assailant.

Maria could not provide a good description of the man since he grabbed her from behind.

Miami-Dade Police are looking for the intruder and are hopeful that there are witnesses since the altercation occurred during the day.

If you have any information on this knife-wielding intruder, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

