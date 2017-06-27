South Florida woman bitten by monkey

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was bitten by a monkey at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation.

Officials said it happened at the foundation in Southwest Miami-Dade near Southwest 172nd Avenue and 160th Street.

The woman was attending to the primate when it bit her finger. She then drove herself to the intersection of Southwest 168th Street and Krome Avenue, where police inspected the bite.

The bite will require stitches, according to police.

