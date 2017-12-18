FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Florida travelers continued to feel the effects, Monday, of a massive power outage that hit Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport over the weekend.

News cameras captured the chaotic scene at ATL, the world’s busiest airport, as fire trucks pulled into a terminal, Sunday afternoon.

While the power was fully restored just before midnight, the sudden blackout caused thousands of flights to be cancelled or delayed.

“It hasn’t been a very pleasant experience here in Atlanta, at all,” said one passenger.

The outage, caused by a fire inside an underground electrical facility, led to more delays on Monday, as airlines worked to get back on track.

South Florida airports were no exception. Vacationers trying to leave Miami International Airport were left stranded.

“We got on the plane, waited for about an hour, got off the plane and then waited for about three or four hours at the terminal until they finally cancelled it,” said traveler Connor Child.

Traveler Kurundi Daniels was ready to leave South Florida after being on a cruise for her birthday. She said she had no idea what happened in her hometown of Atlanta.

“OK, so I can get back home?” asked Daniels upon hearing the news. “Can I get back home? You sure?”

Unfortunately, Daniels’ flight was cancelled along with several others.

But not everyone was bothered by the long waits. “I don’t have to go to work until Tuesday, so I’m good,” said one woman standing in line near Child.

The inconvenience experienced by most passengers paled in comparison with what South Florida residents Joseph and Elizabeth Rodriguez are going through.

“I’m fighting for her life. It’s tough,” said Joseph.

Elizabeth, who has Stage 4 breast cancer, was trying to fly to Atlanta for treatment on Sunday, but her flight was cancelled.

The effort exhausted her. “She tried feverishly, and she’s a trouper,” said Joseph. “She tried to make it. She’s in a wheelchair; she can’t walk. Because of that she developed pneumonia now.”

She is currently at the intensive care unit of Memorial Hospital West.

Elizabeth and Joseph have been married for 15 years. She was diagnosed a year and a half ago.

Meanwhile, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 7News cameras captured short lines at the Delta terminal.

With power restored, the worst of it seems to be over. Less than 24 hours ago, however, it was quite a different scene at ATL.

Cellphone video posted on social media showed next to zero visibility and passengers sleeping on luggage carousels or on the floor.

This was hardly the way passengers were expecting to kick off their holiday travel. “It’s been a complete nightmare,” said an ATL traveler.

Joseph Rodriguez said he’s not giving up on taking his wife to Atlanta, so she can receive the treatment she so desperately needs. “When? I don’t know because it’s a matter for her doctors [to decide] if she’s safe to travel,” he said.

As of 10:30 a.m., Monday, MIA listed three cancelled arrival flights out of Atlanta and one cancelled departing flight out of Miami.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 18 flights were delayed and seven cancelled.

As medical bills and travel expenses continue to pile up for Joseph and Elizabeth Rodriguez, the couple have started a fundraiser at YouCaring.com. If would like to make a donation, click here.

