South Florida teen faces fraud charges for credit theft

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen has been accused of a credit crime after, police said, he and two accomplices attached a skimmer to an ATM at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

According to officials, the three then used stolen information to make large purchases and withdraw money from victims’ accounts.

Nineteen-year-old Manuel Vargas now faces 14 counts of fraud-related charges.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.