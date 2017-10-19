South Florida teacher fired after throwing X-rated party

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher has been fired after throwing an X-rated surprise party for a former student.

The party took place at Mater Lakes Academy, which is a charter school for grades six through 12 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to parents, the party happened in the dance teacher’s classroom after school Wednesday.

The mother of one young female student at the party said it was a gathering for the school’s dance team. She said she didn’t want to be identified because she’s a Miami-Dade County school teacher.

“In the videos, we see how they were preparing for the surprise party. And as the boy walked in, they surprised him with a hat that had a penis attached to the top and a string to be able to pull it so it can get erected,” said the mother.

The party included rubber penises, penis candles, penis hats and more.

“There was a cake that had a lollipop shaped as a vagina,” said the mother.

Some other parents were also outraged.

“You can’t even imagine,” said the mother. “You know, I’ve raised my daughter the proper way and never taught her anything similar to that.”

She said her daughter is extremely upset. “She couldn’t sleep last night. She woke up crying,” said the mother. “It hurts that she’s being taught this at the school where I trust she’s gonna be taken care of.”

The party happened in front of students as young as 11 years old.

Mater Lakes Academy told 7News the dance teacher has been fired, but wouldn’t say who brought in the X-rated party favors.

In a statement, school administrators said, “The number one priority is the safety and well-being of our students and faculty. Once we became aware of the situation, we addressed it immediately and have taken the appropriate measures and the individual has been dismissed.”

“Whatever happened is a scar that’s already there. You can’t undo what happened,” said the mother.

Another parent said they contacted Miami-Dade Police, Thursday. The parent said police are now investigating the situation.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.