South Florida students overcome hardships to graduate

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida graduates celebrated overcoming obstacles both in and out the classroom.

Miriam Marlow was diagnosed with thyroid cancer while in the 10th grade. Despite missing countless days of classes battling the disease, she was able to graduate in 2017 with her class.

“There were many people who said I should be home-schooled, and I said that I didn’t want to. I wanted to stay in school like everybody else,” she said. “If you keep going and striving for what you want, you’ll get there eventually.”

Odalys Villanueva was arrested in Mexico at age 5. Villanueva and her family spent a week in jail after family tried to enter the U.S.

“We stayed there for about five days, and I would sleep on the floor,” she said.

A few years later, Villanueva and her family made it across the border, and in 2017, she walked across the stage as one of the top in her South Florida class.

“Now that I see myself, it’s very inspiring that I didn’t let that hold me back,” said Villanueva.

Not everyone in their class was able to walk across the stage.

Sixteen-year-old Richard Hallman was shot and killed in Allapattah in 2015.

His mother, Tranell Harris, walked the stage in his place and was given his diploma, cap and gown.

“Richard, I’m proud of you, son. I said last night I’d walk the stage,” she said as the audience applaud. “I’m crying because I’m happy. You made it, son.”

At Felix Varela Senior High School, students also graduated despite hardships.

George Lubian, a swimmer, was told by doctors to stop after he fractured his vertebrate.

“I had so much pain that I couldn’t bend down to touch my toes,” said Lubian, who is now a state finalist. “I wanted to do it because it’s a big part of my life, and that’s why I put so much dedication in trying to get back to the top.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.