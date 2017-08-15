South Florida students learn importance of internet access

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida students got a jump-start on the future, Tuesday, as they learned the importance of internet access.

Six-time olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee, an advocate for digital learning, came to talk to the kids at the Boys and Girls Club in Miami.

“It’s so exciting,” she said, “when you think about the words and the magic and the fire, and when you think of internet essentials — that’s what its is. It’s magic when you have access to the internet.”

Comcast representatives shared how critical internet access is in preparing kids for their careers.

Comcast also shared details about a new coding and start-up program to help the students develop their entrepreneurial skills.

