NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A science showcase at a South Florida school helped students blow off a little steam.

Treasure Island Elementary School in North Bay Village held a hands-on STEAM workshop, Saturday.

Students from first to sixth grade got a chance to build robots, fly drones while learning the basics of coding.

Organizers said the event takes students out of the classroom for a valuable experience. “We want them to have a hands-on experience so they are exposed to technology that they aren’t really exposed to in school,” said Melissa Frantz.

North Bay Village Commissioner Andreana Jackson said the workshop helps nurture students’ creative development. “Help foster the curiosity and bring out the creativity, and at the same time, they are learning and having fun, and they’ll be able to apply to getting a job one day,” she said.

STEAM stands for “science, technology, engineering, art and math.”

