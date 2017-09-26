South Florida students donate supplies to Irma-battered Keys

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school delivered some much-needed supplies to the Florida Keys after Hurricane Irma.

Students from Sheridan Technical College at Sheridan Street and North 56th Avenue in Hollywood delivered thousands of pounds of supplies to the storm-battered Keys, early Tuesday.

As a bonus for their goodwill, the students received credit toward their driving certification.

