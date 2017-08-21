South Florida students begin first day of school

MIAMI (WSVN) - With the school day well underway, students are getting back into the swing of the school year.

After $7.2 million in renovations, Shenandoah Middle School opened its doors Monday to allow students in for their first day back to school.

“Just the whole appearance of the school has changed dramatically due to the changes we’ve made,” said Victor Alonso, a school official.

With the addition of three new schools in the county, along with expanded technology and choice magnet programs, there is a lot to help students this school year.

“We eliminated F-rated schools in Miami-Dade, not a single F-rated school,” said Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

This year, the district is using hands-on training to get students ready for the careers of their future, including cyber security, business and animation. There are just a few of the magnet and choice programs added in 2017.

The goal is to ensure students enjoy their classes, while also learning in a safe environment.

Fire Rescue Officials also want to remind motorists of the rules of the road when it comes to driving in school zones.

“Stop on the accelerator, drop the speed limit to 15 miles an hour and just roll through being careful of the children that are out there,” said a fire rescue official.

Students in Broward County also got back into the school year with more than 270,000 students going back to school, Monday.

Broward school officials also took into consideration the solar eclipse, and excused the absences of students who took the day off to view the celestial event.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.