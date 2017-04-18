South Florida street renamed after Oscar-winning film ‘Moonlight’

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida street has been given a new name in honor of an Oscar-winning film with local roots.

The Miami-Dade County Commission sponsored a resolution to name Northwest 22nd Avenue, from Northwest 61st Street to 66th Street, as Moonlight Way, in honor of the film “Moonlight.”

“Moonlight” was partially filmed at the African Heritage Cultural Arts and won Best Picture at the 89th Academy Awards.

