South Florida starts to feel effects of Hurricane Irma

(WSVN) - With Irma just a few hundred miles away, tropical storm wind gusts have started affecting parts of South Florida.

In Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday morning, a tree fell on top of a house along 228th Street and 157th Avenue, causing significant damage.

According to Miami-Dade Police, there was a family inside at the time. However, no one was injured.

That family has since left the home, as its structural integrity has been compromised, and South Florida is expected to feel even more intense effects of Hurricane Irma, as it closes in on the area.

In Palmetto Bay, another resident sent in a picture of a large tree, uprooted by the strong wind, off of Old Cutler and 172nd Street.

Meanwhile in Broward County, a 7News viewer sent in a picture of a downed traffic post along US-1 and Southeast Ninth Street in Hallandale Beach.

Officials are advising drivers and pedestrians to get off the streets as wind speeds are starting to increase.

Broward County has now implemented a city-wide curfew, starting at 4 p.m., Saturday.

Miami-Dade has yet to announce a curfew.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.