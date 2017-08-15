South Florida soldier killed in combat operation in Iraq

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A soldier with roots in South Florida gave the ultimate sacrifice for his country, Sunday.

Thirty-year-old Army Sgt. Roshan Brooks was killed while taking part in a combat operation in Iraq.

Brooks grew up in South Florida and graduated from Coconut Creek High School.

Along with Brooks, 22-year-old Specialist Allen Stigler Jr. of Arlington, Texas also lost his life during the combat mission.

The Department of Defense is now investigating what led to their deaths.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.