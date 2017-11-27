South Florida soldier found dead in North Carolina barracks

MIAMI (WSVN) - Military officials are investigating the sudden death of a South Florida soldier inside the barracks at Fort Bragg.

This marks the second death of a Fort Bragg soldier in the past week.

Twenty-two-year-old army specialist Carlton Butler was found dead in his barracks in North Carolina over the weekend.

Butler was from North Miami Beach and joined the Army in June 2014. He was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in December of that same year.

Days earlier, on Thanksgiving Day, a soldier from Georgia was also found dead in his barracks.

Both deaths are under investigation by military officials.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.