South Florida shows support for officers hurt in collisions

MIAMI (WSVN) - A massive show of support is underway for two South Florida officers who were injured in separate crashes in less than 24 hours.

A heavy police presence could be seen at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Monday. However, the presence is not because of any crime.

Instead, officers gathered in a show of support for their brethren who were both critically injured in crashes.

The first incident came at around 9 a.m., Sunday, when 22-year Miami-Dade Police veteran Maj. Rick Carter lost his leg when he crashed his motorcycle on Interstate 75. Carter was off-duty and on his way to a charity event at the time.

“We don’t know if our officer lost control or if something else occurred with the motorcycle that maybe caused him to hit the guardrail,” said Miami-Dade Police Officer Robin Pinkard.

Less than 24 hours later, Miami Police officer Carlos Gomez was injured in a crash near Northwest Second Avenue and 29th Street at around 4:30 a.m. Police said Gomez has been on the force for a year.

Police said Gomez was responding in emergency mode to a priority call when he collided with a black Mazda, sending the cruiser barreling into a building.

Gomez suffered leg and head injuries and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers from several agencies came out to show their support for the two injured officers.

An emergency blood drive was also held at several locations for the two officers. These locations can be found at:

▪ Jackson Memorial Hospital, the Bloodmobile parked near the emergency room entrance

▪ The station Carter runs, Northside District Station, the corner of Northwest 81st Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue

▪ Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters, 9105 NW 25th St.

▪ The Kendall District Station, 7701 SW 117th Ave.

The blood drives will run until 7 p.m., Monday.

