South Florida schools switch up lunch menus

MIAMI (WSVN) - Changes are coming to South Florida school cafeterias as students prepare to head back to class.

The Miami-Dade County Public School District’s Food and Nutrition Services Department will continue to add healthy and tastey food choices to school breakfast and lunch menus in 2017 and 2018.

When it comes to parents keeping track of what their kid is eating — there’s an app for that.

“We have our Dade Schools mobile app where parents can log on and find information as far as what their kids are eating,” said Daisy Gonzalez-Diego from Miami-Dade County Public Schools. “You pick what school, and you pick whether it’s breakfast or lunch.”

In two Broward schools, local chefs will be shaping the menu.

At Watkins Elementary, the school district unveiled its healthier and tastey breakfast and lunch menus.

“Every year we try to introduce some new items just to keep things fresh for our students,” said Darlene Moppert from Broward County Public Schools.

Students will return to their classrooms and cafeterias Aug. 21.

