South Florida safari park welcomes baby zebra

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida animal park welcomed a new family member just before the new year.

Lion Country Safari near West Palm Beach says their newest addition is a healthy newborn zebra, who was born on Saturday.

The drive-through safari park is home to over 900 animals, where visitors can get up close to the lions, rhinos, giraffes, wildebeest, water buffalo and zebras who freely roam the property.

With this latest birth, the park is now home to 61 zebras, making it the largest zebra herd in North America.

Lion Country Safari opened to the public over 50 years ago in 1967.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.