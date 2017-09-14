South Florida restaurants offer free meals to residents, utility workers

MIAMI (WSVN) - Local restaurants across South Florida have leant a helping hand to those without food, water and power after Hurricane Irma.
According to Miami.com, some restaurants have extended free meals and other deals to those without a means to eat a meal due to Irma’s impact in South Florida. Even those working to restore power will be able to take advantage of one deal at a pizza chain.
Hoffman’s Chocolates
- Two free scoops of ice cream to any utility worker or first responder until Sept. 17
- Buy-one, get-one deal for anyone else
- (ID required)
Location: visit www.hoffmans.com
Federal Donuts
- With the purchase of a cup of coffee, you get a free doughnut (deal runs Friday through Sunday)
Location: 250 NW 24th St.
Sugar Factory
- Free meal to those affected by Irma until Friday
- Menu: turkey and swiss sandwich, bag of chips, fresh fruit and a drink.
Location: 1144 Ocean Drive
Blaze Pizza
- First responders and utility workers get a free pizza and drink until Sunday.
- (ID required)
Locations: visit www.blazepizza.com
