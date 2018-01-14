South Florida residents, visitors bundle up as temps dip into 50s

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dip in temperatures on this holiday weekend yielded a rare sight in parts of South Florida: people dressing in layers.

Along Lincoln Road Mall in Miami Beach, tourists told 7News the winter chill was not what they were expecting on their trip to the Sunshine State. “It’s 19 degrees at home, and I didn’t think it would be this cool here,” said Philadelphia resident Carlyn Cuccurullo.

Even area residents had to break out winter clothes they hardly use. “When I walked to the gym, which is about a mile from my house, I wore a winter hat, the knit skully,” said Megan Harley, “and it was fun, like, wearing my winter hat for the one time all year.”

“In the morning it’s cool, in the afternoon it’s nice, and now tonight, it’s chilly again,” said Cuccurullo.

With lows falling into the 50s, people strolling down Lincoln Road braced themselves for the unexpected chill in the air. “I think my blood may have changed a little bit,” said one man.

Others said the crisp breeze is a welcome change. “I kind of love this season in Miami,” said Harley. “I call it Miami winter.”

Over in Midtown, it was more of the same, as families out shopping kept their children warm and restaurants fired up the heaters to beat the chill.

“It does gets cold, and I’m not used to it, so these heaters do help us enjoy it a little bit better,” said diner Michelle Palatious.

Back on Lincoln Road, vacationers like Cuccurullo said she much prefers South Florida’s cool weather to the frigid chill in Philly. “I thought it would be 80, 85, but it’s all good,” she said. “You’re in Florida. Enjoy it.” she said.

