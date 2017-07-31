South Florida residents given life-saving advice on preventable bleeding

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital provided residents with a life-saving lesson on first aid.

Memorial Regional Hospital hosted a training session, Monday, to educate Hollywood residents and city officials on how to save a life.

Residents applied bleeding control kits including tourniquets and other first-aid materials to mannequins for practice.

“This training can be used at home, at work, if you stop and help during a car crash,” said the hospital’s Trauma Program Manager Candace Pineda. “It can be used every day for so many reasons. It’s really going to make the difference in saving lives when there’s preventable bleeding.”

The hospital says these bleeding control kits will be installed in city facilities and community centers.

