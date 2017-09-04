South Florida residents begin to prepare for possible Irma hit

MIAMI (WSVN) - As Hurricane Irma looms in the Atlantic Ocean, some South Florida residents have decided to begin preparing in case Irma makes a turn toward the Sunshine State.

Although it’s too early to tell if South Florida will be hit, some residents aren’t taking any chances. At a Miami Shores Publix, some shoppers could be seen filling their carts with water and other supplies.

“Obviously, get ready ahead of time. We have food, as you can see. We have our music. We just have a good time. We don’t worry about it and we pray,” said shopper Jacqueline Kimbrough.

“The most important thing is to always be prepared. Be ready and expect the worst and if nothing else bad happens, you can have a great party in your backyard after the storm is over,” said Joe Schwartz.

Should a hurricane hit South Florida, residents are urged to have enough food and water to last three days for every person in your household.

For more information on how to prepare for a storm, click here.

For the latest on Hurricane Irma, click here.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.