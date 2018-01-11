South Florida resident turns 112 years old, celebrates with party

MIAMI (WSVN) - One of the oldest women in the country celebrated her birthday in Miami, Thursday.

Isabel Castano turned 112 years old.

Her birthday party was held at the Ponce Plaza.

Family members, friends and caregivers were there to celebrate the big day.

Her son said that despite her age, she has vibrant character. “Well, her personality is very humorous, very calm person, wisdom with patience, willing,” he said.

City leaders presented Castano with a plaque and proclaimed the day to be “Isabel Castano Lugo Day.”

Castano moved to Miami Beach from Colombia 20 years ago.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.