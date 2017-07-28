South Florida protests against transgender military ban

MIAMI (WSVN) - The South Florida community fought back against President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people serving in the military.

A rally was held at the Torch of Friendship monument on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Third Street in Miami, Thursday afternoon.

Dozens arrived to speak out against the ban.

“Donald Trump stated that this is a burden on healthcare costs and a distraction. However, we fervently disagree, and we are here supporting our troops, especially our transgender troops. We believe that anyone who is willing and qualified to serve in our military should be able to serve our country.”

A study done by the Pentagon last year estimated that nearly 2,500 transgender people serve as active duty members in the military.

