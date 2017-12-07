South Florida property insurance expected to increase in 2018

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida homeowners insured through Citizens Property Insurance will see a rise in their coverage plan in 2018.

The increases reportedly have been delayed by Hurricane Irma but are set to begin in May 2018. Where homeowners’ properties are located will determine how much the rates will change.

Heavily populated areas, such as Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will see an average increase of 10 percent

