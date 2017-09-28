As South Floridians continue to do what they can to send supplies and support to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria, local officials and organizations are also preparing for an influx of evacuees from the Caribbean island.

As help moves into Puerto Rico, many there are trying to get out. To answer that need, the relief effort is taking on a new mission.

“Now we’re going to raise funds for the Puerto Ricans that are being transported over, so we can help them help themselves, so to speak,” said Luis De Rosa from the Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce.

Puerto Rican residents are arriving to the mainland daily by air.

Others will arrive by sea. After dropping off relief supplies, Royal Caribbean is set to bring a shipload of evacuees to Fort Lauderdale.

“This will be the new Ellis Island for Puerto Rico,” said De Rosa.

Thursday morning, volunteers with the New York City-based nonprofit Guardian Angels flew out to Puerto Rico to help with relief efforts. “My team members are from there. They have family; we have a vested interest in not just donating but actually going there and doing what we can, where we can, to help,” said Arnaldo Salinas of the Guardian Angels.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is working with the state and federal government to prepare for new students. He is asking for relief and funding.

“A lot of these kids are going to be arriving with significant needs: social, emotional needs and psychological support,” said Carvalho.

An influx of evacuees could also put a strain on local hospitals. Those facilities must now create their own post-Maria plan.

If you would like to help with relief efforts, click here.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.