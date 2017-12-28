South Florida prepares for New Year’s Eve celebrations

MIAMI (WSVN) - As 2018 approaches, South Florida is preparing for a festive New Year’s Eve celebration.

In Miami, the 35-foot iconic orange arrived and is ready to be raised to the top of the InterContinental Miami hotel. As midnight gets closer on New Year’s Eve, the orange will slowly rise along the 400-foot high hotel.

Thousands of people are expected to attend events for New Year’s Eve at Bayfront Park, where a fireworks display will also be seen once 2018 begins.

Mr. Neon’s Steve Carpenter described why the orange rises instead of descends, like the ball does in New York City. “We wanted it high on the building, so the people all over in the park and out in the boats can see it,” he said. “If it came down, they wouldn’t be able to see the finale.”

