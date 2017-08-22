South Florida prepares for another round of heavy rain

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida businesses are prepping for another round of wet weather.

Earlier this month, the streets of Miami Beach were left looking like rivers–the water rising fast, flooding parking garages, businesses and apartments.

Now the city is doing their best to prepare for a second wave of heavy rain this week.

“I don’t know what they are going to do, but they need to fix this problem,” said Fefi Lopez, the owner of 1821 Salon in Miami.

Residents and business owners are calling for a change, saying the flooding was suppose to be fixed. “The pumps were not working properly,” said Michelle Pacheco.

The City of Miami recently installed a nearly $3 million pump station to help prevent flooding. However, they will need more money to tackle other areas.

“If the residents do pass the general obligation bond in November, we will have real resources to put behind those infrastructure improvements that are surely needed,” said Chief Resilience Officer Jane Gilbert.

The storm water system is not designed to handle extreme volumes of water brought by tropical storms and hurricanes.

The city invested in a $400 million project to combat flooding and rising seas. Until then, Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine is warning residents to be prepared–put out sand bags and look for higher ground.

The excess water from earlier this month should have ended up in the bay, but the system was overwhelmed with the amount of rain and lost power during the storm.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.