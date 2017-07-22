South Florida police major who lost legs inspires fellow officers

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida police major who lost both of his legs in a tragic accident is now inspiring fellow officers on his road to recovery.

Miami-Dade Police Maj. Ricky Carter took the first swing at a charity softball game, Saturday afternoon.

Despite being in a wheelchair, he managed to get a good hit.

Fellow officers showed their support.

Back in May, Carter was involved in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 75 in Miami Lakes.

He was off-duty, heading to a charity ride.

