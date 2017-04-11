South Florida police honor Delray Beach Police SWAT sniper killed in crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - Fellow law enforcers of a fallen Delray Beach Police officer who died in an off-duty crash are mourning her passing with a touching funeral procession in Miami.

Dozens of officers gathered under a large American flag, Tuesday morning, to properly escort Officer Christine Braswell’s body from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home in Lake Worth.

According to Delray Beach Police, off-duty officers Braswell and Bernendea Marc were riding a motor scooter in Key West, at around 1:30 a.m., Saturday, when a vehicle made a left turn in front of them, causing both vehicles to collide.

Braswell was airlifted to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she died, late Saturday.

According to the Delray Beach Police Chief, 41-year-old Braswell died at the hospital surrounded by her parents, fellow officers and “many heartbroken friends.”

Twenty-five-year-old Marc was hospitalized at Jackson Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. She remains hospitalized, Tuesday. However, her current condition is not known.

Braswell was the only woman on the S.W.A.T. team for the Delray Beach Police Department, was a sniper for them, a trainer for new officers, a police academy instructor and a mentor for the Delray Beach Police Explorers.

“She was one of those people that you felt like she was a close personal friend to you,” said Delray Beach Police Sgt. Richard Jacobson. “She could make you smile, had a great personality. She cared about people, and she had an easy manner and could talk to anybody at all.”

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

