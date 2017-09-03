South Florida pitches in to help Harvey victims

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several businesses and sports teams in South Florida have joined the effort to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Miami Dolphins are making a difference by holding a donation drive at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

They have three 26-foot trucks stocked with supplies and headed to Houston.

All My Sons moving company in Pompano Beach provided the trucks.

Also in Pompano Beach, a group of small businesses packed a private plane with food and water.

The supplies are going to a Houston barbecue restaurant that is feeding people forced from their homes.

“We are supporting a hero on the ground — Chef Ronnie Killen,” said Ingrid Hoffman, who is organizing donations. “He’s been donating and cooking about 1,300 meals a day. We’re aiming to up that. The money is going directly to feeding the people.”

In Davie, another supply drive is aimed at helping the animals affected by hurricane harvey.

Food, litter boxes and dog beds will help the countless pets in need.

