South Florida pastor raises reward for hit and run in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pastor has raised the reward for anyone with information on a hit and run that left a Broward man hospitalized.

Pastor Eric Readon donated $1,000 to Broward Crimestoppers in hopes of finding the person responsible for sending 28-year-old Degerious Puyol to the hospital, on April 1.

According to police, Puyol was walking in Miramar, along Miramar Parkway and State Road 7, when he was hit by a driver who fled the scene.

“We decided to step out and to raise this reward, $1,000, praying someone will come forth,” said Readon. “It’s just sad that you hit somebody, and you leave them on a side of the road in the worst shape that you would leave an animal. We don’t treat human beings this way.”

Officials continue to investigate this case. Unfortunately, they do not have a description of the vehicle involved.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

