South Florida park reopens after lengthy renovation

MIAMI (WSVN) - Douglas Park has reopened after a year-long renovation.

The park, located along Southwest 37th Avenue and 28th Street in Miami, was originally shut down after soil samples showed unsafe levels of toxins.

Renovations included the removal of contaminated soil, installation of impervious liner and replacing excavated soil with clean fill material.

District 2 Commissioner Ken Russell has invited the community to the official reopening of Douglas Park on Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m.

Russell will discuss the renovation made as well as future plans for the park.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.