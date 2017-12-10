South Florida organization hosts toy giveaway for children in need

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Michael Fux Foundation brought holiday fun to young patients and their families.

Santa was handing out presents at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Saturday.

The children got a chance to sit on Santa’s lap and play with some new toys at the holiday party.

“Every year, I’ve been doing it for the last 12 years, and to watch the kids’ faces is like nothing else,” said the foundation’s founder Michael Fux.

The foundation works to help sick and underprivileged children and their families.

