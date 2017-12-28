South Florida officials urge against New Year’s gunfire

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police and community leaders have made a plea for safe celebrations in South Florida, asking people to put down the guns as they ring in the new year.

Local police and politicians spoke at Juan Pablo Duarte Park in Miami, Thursday morning.

“Once a bullet is shot in to the air, it must come down,” said Audrey M. Edmonson, Vice Chair of the Miami-Dade County Commission.

They reminded the community that one bullet kills the New Year’s party.

“Celebratory gunfire is unacceptable, irresponsible. We’re trying to educate our children for a safer world, and as adults we’re cranking rounds up in the air — unacceptable,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Assistant Director Freddy Ramirez.

“There’s nothing wrong with celebrating the festive occasion of a new year, and there’s nothing wrong with having parties, but when guns are introduced, you take it to another level,” said Miami Gardens Police Department Assistant Chief JD Patterson.

The message extended to gun violence in general, particularly because of the number of shootings in just the past month.

“Year to date unincorporated Miami-Dade County — 90 murders. In the month of December alone — 11,” said Ramirez.

Still, police said they’re encouraged by how people are stepping up after the shootings, calling in tips with information for detectives.

“This community’s more engaged than anyone in the country. I challenge any neighborhood, ’cause even though I say 90 murders, there are cities in this country with three, four hundred murders. OK?” said Ramirez. “I’d like to think that has a lot to do with the law enforcement here, but we gotta keep the heat up.”

If you have any information on any shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

