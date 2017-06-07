South Florida officials discuss ways to deal with severe flooding

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida water management officials held a press conference, Wednesday, on how they will deal with flooding issues caused by persistent rain.

South Florida Water Management District Chief Engineer John Mitnik spoke on the water levels in canals and ways to deal with flooding after recent heavy rain. Over the past week, South Florida Water Management said an average of six inches of rain was reported districtwide.

“We absolutely saw this coming,” said Mitnik. “We had our system prepared and pulled down, so to speak, and lowered the water levels throughout the various counties in anticipation of this rain coming, so we could effectively manage the rain.”

Mitnik added that completely draining the water in affected areas may take at least two days. “With the amount of rain that we’ve had on the landscape it’s going to take a day or two, possibly longer, to remove all that water and get it going back to tide.”

However, some areas received more than 10 inches of rain, officials said.

Water management officials said they are operating at maximum capacity to solve flooding issues that have affected South Florida, including sewer systems that are having draining problems.

Officials said residents should look to their respective cities to find out how their water should be properly drained.

South Florida Water Management officials also added if you are having flooding problems, you should first contact your homeowners association and then contact your city officials.

