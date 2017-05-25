South Florida officers honored for arresting accused rapist

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two South Florida officers received high honors, Thursday afternoon, for getting an accused rapist off the streets.

They were recognized by a judge in Miami for arresting Randy Early on Tuesday evening.

Early was due in court on that day, but officials discovered that he went missing on Saturday after being mistakenly released from Jackson Health.

Prosecutors said Early raped a 78-year-old woman after knocking her unconscious in 2012.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.