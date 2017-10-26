South Florida officer gets back to normalcy with prosthetic legs

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida police officer Ricky Carter took some major leaps months after losing his legs in a motorcycle crash.

Miami-Dade Major Ricky Carter has been doing things that didn’t seem possible after his accident, and he showed 7News how he’s getting back to a new form of normalcy.

“One of the most difficult things about this ordeal was the lack of independence,” Carter said.

Carter spent his life helping others but, on May 7, he lost both his legs in a motorcycle accident.

He’s now able to drive on his own without legs in his specially outfitted car. “In my left hand, pushing forward to break, push it down to accelerate,” Carter said.

Carter told 7News how he has to move on and get back to the everyday.

“I can’t sit there and have a pity party and get depressed and not fight back. Tomorrow is not promised,” he said. “Ten days ago was amazing. I went to therapy and they donned a set of legs on me, and I was able to stand up, walk around.”

Carter shared cellphone video of the moment when he took his first steps with his prosthetic legs.

On his sneakers Carter attached to his prosthetic legs, it was written “I can do all things…” He bought the sneakers just days prior to his accident but didn’t realize that the inscription was on it.

Now when he sees it, he said he feels motivated to fight. “I use words like to drive me and to motivate me. To keep my spirits up, keep my spirits good,” Carter said. “I have a mission. I have to give back.”

He said he wants the community to know that he’s not giving up. “My message would be to keep battling, keep fighting, keep fighting the dark times. Make sure you have a good support group and to get back to you. I’ll push you through, push through the pain. Yes, it hurts. It’s challenging, but I push through.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.