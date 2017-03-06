South Florida Muslim community reacts to new US travel ban

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - After Monday morning’s announcement of President Trump’s new executive order on travel into the U.S., members of the Muslim community reacted to the newly signed ban.

The communications director for CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, told 7News he feels this is yet another way to frame a Muslim travel ban.

“We cannot forget the initial assignment that was given to former mayor Giuliani by Trump,” the director, who wished to remain unnamed, said. “‘I want you to make legal the Muslim ban.’ So, the intention of the president is again being manifested in this new order.”

The new executive order was signed on Monday morning and has excluded Iraq from the travel ban, which was a country previously included. The countries that remain banned from travel are Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

The revised travel ban specifies that the 90-day ban on people from the six countries does not apply to those who have valid visas or U.S. green cards.

The indefinite ban on refugees from Syria has also been reduced to a 120-day ban.

The new travel ban is expected to go into place on March 16.

