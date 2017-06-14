South Florida museum opens new electricity exhibit

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida museum unveiled a new exhibit for the first time, Wednesday.

“Power on!” — a new interactive experience sponsored by Florida Power and Light — is open at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale.

The exhibit is part of a $675,000 gift from the energy company.

Visitors can experience electricity in an entirely new way, act as decision makers working to restore power and learn how FPL responds to hurricanes.

