WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is searching for a South Florida middle school teacher wanted on child pornography charges.

A federal arrest warrant was issued on March 28, for 33-year-old Corey DeJuan Perry, a teacher at Howell L. Watkins Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens.

According to officials, Perry was last seen in West Palm Beach on March 24. He is described as a black male, who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a small circular birthmark on his left shoulder.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts, or who thinks they may be a victim, are urged to call the FBI in Miami at (754) 703-2000 or your local police department.

